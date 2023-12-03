Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Two 8s but one 3 as ten-man hosts secure hard-fought win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill – against his former team – put the hosts in control before Facundo Buonanotte scored with the visitors’ first shot on target to half the deficit.

Things got worse for Chelsea when Conor Gallagher was sent off for a rash challenge from behind on Billy Gilmour, when he was already on a yellow card.

Many would have expected a resurgent Brighton to go on and win the game in the second-half but they struggled to create any clear cut chances against a resilient Chelsea defence.

Fernandez restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage from the penalty spot after Mudryk was fouled in the box by substitute James Milner – when the forward was one-on-one.

The Blues sat back and defended their lead successfully for 25 minutes before Joao Pedro flicked a header past Sanchez on the second minute of injury-time. Albion had eight minutes left to find a leveller and they thought they had a penalty when the referee gave handball against Colwill. A VAR check showed the ball hit the defender’s face.

Chelsea’s fans celebrated that like a goal as their team held on for the three points in a fiery end to the game – which ended with heated exchanges on the pitch between the players, managers and the officials.

Robert Sanchez – 7: Loud boos from the away fans when he touched the ball, as he didn’t leave Brighton on the best of terms. Dodgy moment when a loose pass nearly went into his own bet but he recovered. No chance with Buonanotte’s curling effort – Brighton’s first shot on target. Got down well to save Pascal Gross’ free-kick and deflected effort minutes after. Superb save at full-stretch to deny Gross again in injury-time. Joao Pedro’s header left him stranded. Got down well again to stop Pedro’s low effort.

Axel Disasi – 7: Playing at right-back. Strong in the air. Solid in the first half as Brighton struggled to put together dangerous attacks but had his work cut-out when Kaoru Mitoma came on. He will be relieved the end product was missing. Crucial sliding tackle in dying moments which he celebrated like a goal.

Thiago Silva – 7: Gave Buonanotte too much space to pick his spot. His experience was crucial as Chelsea defended well with ten men.

Benoit Badiashile – 7: A threat from set pieces. Assisted the opening goal with a clever flick back into the danger area. Kept Brighton’s forwards quiet until the goal.

Levi Colwill – 8: Well taken goal against the club he made his name at. Celebrated initially before stopping and showing respect to the travelling fans. Composed on the ball. Some great tackles and looked to make forward runs at every opportunity. Defended brilliantly as Chelsea Looked like he had given away a late penalty.

Moises Caicedo – 6: Comfortable early on against his former side, who weren’t causing too many problems for Chelsea. Booked early in the second-half. Very fortunate not see red for an accumulation of fouls. Tame shot wide of the post from distance. Not currently playing with same confidence he had at Brighton.

Enzo Fernandez – 8: First Premier League goal of the season to open the scoring. Close range header gave the keeper no chance. Restored Chelsea’s two-goal lead from the penalty spot. Calmly taken spot-kick.

Raheem Sterling – 6: Some dangerous runs and crosses but limited impact on the game. Replaced by Cole Palmer after 65 minutes.

Conor Gallagher – 3: Crazy tackle on Billy Gilmour when already on a yellow. Deserved card. No sympathy from the Brighton fans as he trudged off. Gallagher will be thankful his team was able to win with ten-men.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 7: A thorn in Brighton’s defence. Won the penalty to make it 3-1. Went close with a long range effort after superb turn.

Nicolas Jackson – 7: He’s definitely improving in a Chelsea shirt but unpolished. His great work on the left nearly led to a quickfire second after Chelsea took the lead. Could have done better with some of this attacking runs. Either didn’t find the right pass or took too long to shoot. Caught offside a few times. Did well in his battle with van Hecke. Warmly applauded by some of the home fans as he was subbed after 70 minutes.

Substitutes:

Ian Maatsen – 6: Not had too many minutes this season so looked off the pace when he had the ball. Helped the defensive effort. Did well to stop Mitoma. Shouts for a penalty but the Japan forward was already on his way down.

Cole Palmer – 6: A surprise not to see him start. He quietly must have been disappointed he wasn’t brought on time to take the penalty. Very calm on the ball when he got it. Tried to catch Steele off guard with long range effort after Gross’ misplaced pass.