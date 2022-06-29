Having arrived from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last weekend, Adingra said it was a ‘dream come to true’ to join the Seagulls.

The 20-year-old joins a list of exciting purchases made by Brighton since they joined the Premier League, keeping very much with the club’s focus on youth.

“Since I was just a little kid, I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League”, Adingra said.

“It is the best league in the world and this is a dream come true.”

It seems quite fitting that the Ivorian came through the Right To Dream academy in Ghana, therefore, which has produced several players who now compete in European leagues.

Were he to make a league start during his time at the Seagulls, Adingra would become the academy’s first graduate to make a Premier League debut.

“I have worked really hard to get here so I’m feeling happy and also proud of myself”, said the winger.

“After talking to Brighton, I knew this was the club for me. It’s exciting. The plan the club has for me is good, and I know they use a lot of young players and play good attacking football which suits me.

“That’s what I love and want to be a part of.”

The plan for Adingra is understood to include a loan, possibly to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, this season.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Smallbone in demand Millwall, Sunderland and Burnley are all interested in signing Will Smallbone on loan from Southampton. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Josh Brownhill of Burnley looks dejected after the Newcastle United second goal scored by Callum Wilson during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Everton are among the clubs interested in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill – alongside Leeds United, West Ham, Wolves, Leicester, Southampton and Brentford. (90min) Photo Sales

3. Martinez keen on PL move Ajax are ‘mulling over’ a bid of £35m from Arsenal for defender Lisandro Martinez, with the player ‘keen’ on a move to the Premier League. (Charlie Watts) Photo Sales

4. Ake free to leave City Manchester City have informed Nathan Ake he is free to leave the club this summer, with Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth all interested. (90min) Photo Sales