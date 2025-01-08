'Chelsea shows that' - Former Brighton striker makes Graham Potter claim ahead of West Ham decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham are expected to announce former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as the new head coach within the next 24 hours.

Talks with Potter were at an advanced stage on Tuesday night, with a few contract details still to be ironed out.

Julen Lopetegui took training as usual on Tuesday and reported for work on Wednesday to be officially told his spell in charge was over.

Graham Potter had three successful seasons at Brighton

Potter had three mostly impressive seasons at Brighton as he transformed their playing style and took them from a relegation strugglers to an established top half club.

Potter also impressed with his ability to make the most from a limited squad alongside the development of a number of talented youngsters, including Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Moises Caicedo.

The former Swansea man is poised to return to management 20 months since he was sacked by Chelsea just seven months and 31 matches into a five-year contract.

Glenn Murray, who played under Potter at Brighton, told the BBC: “It's positive. The one that Graham’s been waiting for, in all honesty, he's had plenty of offers since he's been out of work, since his little spell at Chelsea, and he's refrained from going back in and I feel as though this feels like the perfect fit for him.

Murray added: "Well, I understand the fan base, it's a very expectant fan base, isn't it? And that is ultimately why David Moyes left the post, because the football wasn't entertaining enough, even though the results were there.

"The finishes in the Premier League, obviously, the European Cup that they won, but they need to be slightly patient if he's [Potter] going to change the style of play and he's got to develop something of some kind of substance.

"You know things take time in football. We're in a society now where everyone expects instant success. You click on the computer and something gets delivered tomorrow morning, or you download a film right away, but unfortunately when you've got a group of players, it takes time to build relationships and things.

"I think his time at Chelsea... You can see that group of players now, now they've had time to settle into the country, settle into the league, build those relationships and friendships off the field and all of a sudden they look brilliant.”

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Lopetegui was appointed in May to replace David Moyes, who left the club at the end of last season after his contract expired.

He was tasked with bringing a more attacking style of play to the London Stadium after some fans grew frustrated with Moyes’ pragmatic approach, even though the Scot led the club to a first trophy in 43 years when they won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

But despite a £130million spending spree in the summer, bringing in nine players including Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug and Wolves captain Max Kilman, results have been poor with West Ham a lowly 14th in the Premier League.