Chelsea’s Levi Colwill paid his respects to Brighton after scoring the second goal in a 3-2 win over the club he ‘wouldn’t be here without’.

The 20-year-old’s close-range header was given thanks to goal-line technology at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (December 3).

The Chelsea academy graduate spent last season on loan at Brighton – and excelled in defence, as Albion achieved historic European qualification.

Colwill initially looked joyous to have scored his Premier League goal for the Blues before halting his celebration out of respect to the away fans and his former colleagues.

Levi Colwill began to celebrate after scoring for Chelsea against Brighton but paused to show respect to this former colleagues and fans. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“There were a lot of emotions,” the defender said.

"I headed it, I didn't think it went in but the ref gave it. I ran off to celebrate my first Prem goal but it was against my old team so I had to show respect, which I did.

"The club, the fans, the manager did a lot for me. I wouldn't be here without them. To show respect is the least I can do.”

Speaking to Sussex World, Colwill added: “I’ve played against my former teammates a few times now – in pre season and in the [Carabao] Cup. This is my third time so I'm getting used to it now.

"They are my ex-teammates and some of them are my friends. It's football at the end of the day, we all come to win.

“I definitely owe a lot to them. They are a great team.

"They helped me out so much – not only as a player but also as a person. I found out a lot about myself. I wouldn't be here without them.”

Colwill was on the fringes of the Chelsea team when he came to Brighton as part of the deal which saw Marc Cucurella move to west London.

He said ‘it’s been a long road’ but he is not ‘even half way there yet’.

"There's so much more I need to prove,” he added.

"Growing up in the club, the academy, means everything to me. Hopefully I can prove to the fans how good that I can be.

"[Scoring at Stamford Bridge] is what every boy in the academy thinks of.

“I’m happy to live the dream and hopefully I will improve from here and get many more for Chelsea.”

Chelsea sealed the three points against a depleted Brighton, despite going down to ten men in the first-half, with Conor Gallagher giving his marching orders.

It was the first controversial decision in what became a heated encounter, with arguments breaking out on the pitch between players, managers and officials after the full-time whistle.

Colwill said: "It was a tough game after going down to ten men. It was a good reaction from last week [4-1 defeat at Newcastle].

"You find little things out about yourself and your teammates [after you go down to ten men].

"We wanted to prove a point. After we went down to ten men, we wanted to show everyone we are good enough to see it through. I’m buzzing to get the three points.

“We showed the fans the reaction they wanted. They deserve more than what they got last week. We got the three points for them.

"We've always known we've had it in us. We had to show it to everyone else today.