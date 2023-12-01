BREAKING

Chelsea to decide on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia - at least seven set to miss Brighton clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are "close" to returning from injury ahead of Sunday's clash against Brighton.
Richie Mills
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT
The Blues spent more than £100m on the combined signings of Nkunku and Lavia this summer but both are yet to make their first-team debuts due to injury.

Forward Nkunku suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season which required surgery and midfielder Lavia has been out with an ankle problem.

In the build-up to Albion's trip to Stamford Bridge, manager Pochettino provided an update on the duo.

Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
"I don’t believe we can recover some players that we maybe thought was possible," said Pochettino. "There is still one training session more and we will see what is going on tomorrow and see if some players can be available. We need to assess Lavia and Nkunku tomorrow (Saturday) and then decide. They are close but we need tomorrow to take the decision. Maybe Lavia is the more difficult."

Regardless of whether they play or not, Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana (knee), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Malo Gusto (tendon), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) and the suspended Reece James and Marc Cucurella.

