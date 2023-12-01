Chelsea to decide on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia - at least seven set to miss Brighton clash

The Blues spent more than £100m on the combined signings of Nkunku and Lavia this summer but both are yet to make their first-team debuts due to injury.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

"I don’t believe we can recover some players that we maybe thought was possible," said Pochettino. "There is still one training session more and we will see what is going on tomorrow and see if some players can be available. We need to assess Lavia and Nkunku tomorrow (Saturday) and then decide. They are close but we need tomorrow to take the decision. Maybe Lavia is the more difficult."