Chelsea v Brighton live: Confirmed team news and stream details from Philadelphia

Brighton and Hove Albion will take on Chelsea tonight as part of their Premier League Summer Series.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks during a Premier League Summer Series press conference ahead of their clash against Brighton

Moises Caicedo is not expected to feature for Brighton against Chelsea in their pre-season friendly in Philadelphia tonight.

Caicedo, 21, is wanted by Chelsea but their bid of £80m falls way short of Brighton’s £100m valuation. The two clubs continue their talks on the Ecuadorian’s future but Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted it’s unlikely he will play tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo has had very little training time so far in pre-season with the Seagulls as he’s recently returned from international duty. Brighton are though expected to hand a debut for £30m record signing Joao Pedro, while free transfer arrival James Milner could also star for the Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea have seen the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Levi Colwill return to his squad but the Blues are set to line up in a similar way to the team that beat Wrexham 5-0 in North Carolina earlier this week. Experienced defender Thiago Silva could be handed his first start in pre-season but Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt with an Achilles issue. There could also be a place between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Raheem Sterling could start up front alongside Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Former Brighton player Marc Cucurella could line-up against his old club, while ex-Blues players Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour could feature for De Zerb’s team, who finished sixth last season and qualified for the Europa League.

Chelsea’s likely XI: Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Humphreys, Chilwell; Andrey, Chukwuemeka, Casadei; Jackson, Nkunku, Sterling. Brighton’s likely XI: Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross, Alzate; Pedro, Ferguson, Mitoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad