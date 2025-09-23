Chelsea vs Brighton early injury and team news with NINE out and three doubts after fresh blow confirmed

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 11:38 BST

Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League from Stamford Bridge, Saturday 3pm

The recent transfer dealings between these two clubs makes this a much-anticipated fixture for Brighton fans.

Chelsea have a made a habit recently of plucking the best talent from Brighton, which has significantly boosted Albion’s bank account. More than £250m has been sent Brighton’s way as the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Rob Sanchez all swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Despite losing some of the best players, Brighton remain competitive and will be eager to take the points from Enzo Maresca’s team this Saturday.

The Seagulls have five points from their first five fixtures and are currently 14th in the table, while Chelsea are three points ahead in sixth.

Here’s the early team news ahead of Brighton’s trip to Stamford Bridge, including concerns for star man Cole Palmer and ex-Brighton men Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo...

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is managing a small injury ahead of Brighton

1. Joao Pedro

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is managing a small injury ahead of Brighton | Getty Images

The former Brighton loan star is a long term absentee with an ACL injury

2. Levi Colwill - knee

The former Brighton loan star is a long term absentee with an ACL injury | Getty Images

The former Ipswich Town striker is around 10 weeks away with a hamstring issue

3. Liam Delap - thigh

The former Ipswich Town striker is around 10 weeks away with a hamstring issue | AFP via Getty Images

The 6ft 4in French centre back is working his way back from injury and has been spotted in training. But the Brighton match is expected to arrive too soon

4. Benoit Badiashile - unspecified

The 6ft 4in French centre back is working his way back from injury and has been spotted in training. But the Brighton match is expected to arrive too soon | Getty Images

