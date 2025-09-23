The recent transfer dealings between these two clubs makes this a much-anticipated fixture for Brighton fans.

Chelsea have a made a habit recently of plucking the best talent from Brighton, which has significantly boosted Albion’s bank account. More than £250m has been sent Brighton’s way as the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro and Rob Sanchez all swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Despite losing some of the best players, Brighton remain competitive and will be eager to take the points from Enzo Maresca’s team this Saturday.

The Seagulls have five points from their first five fixtures and are currently 14th in the table, while Chelsea are three points ahead in sixth.

Here’s the early team news ahead of Brighton’s trip to Stamford Bridge, including concerns for star man Cole Palmer and ex-Brighton men Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo...

1 . Joao Pedro Chelsea striker Joao Pedro is managing a small injury ahead of Brighton | Getty Images

2 . Levi Colwill - knee The former Brighton loan star is a long term absentee with an ACL injury | Getty Images

3 . Liam Delap - thigh The former Ipswich Town striker is around 10 weeks away with a hamstring issue | AFP via Getty Images