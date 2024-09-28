Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has now become clear why a key Brighton trio is missing from the squad picked to face Chelsea.

A number of key players are missing for Albion at Stamford Bridge this afternoon (Saturday, September 28 – 15:00 BST)

Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Mats Wieffer have replaced Jan Paul van Hecke, Simon Adingra and Joel Veltman.

Dutch defenders Veltman and Van Hecke, who who usually one of the first two names of the teamsheet, and in-form Ivorian winger Adingra are missing from the matchday squad entirely.

The Athletic reporter Andy Naylor reported that Van Hecke is injured, Veltman is ill and Adingra is out as a precaution due to a ‘minor injury issue’.

High-profile Albion fan Ryan Adsett wrote on X: “No Jan Paul Van Hecke is a MASSIVE miss. Massive. No Adingra either? bit worried for today.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler will be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge, despite his red card in Sunday's draw against Nottingham Forest.

On his FA charge: the German said: "I know what the fine will be and I also know I will be on the sideline against Chelsea. That's the most positive thing, that I can help my team. I have to learn from the situation, but the fine, we will accept."

Albion are unbeaten this season but sit one point behind Chelsea, in seventh, after consecutive draws against Arsenal, Ipswich and Nottingham Forest.

Previewing the match at Chelsea who have won the last three games in all competitions, Hurzeler said: “On one side, you have to analyse them by what they do tactically and they have good solutions [with] a great goalkeeper who starts trying to build the game from the back with his feet. Besides the technical things, they have great individual players, so you have to focus on not creating a mismatch and try to bring in players into personal duels that you think will be a good match."