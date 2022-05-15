A video of the Brighton boss chanting “Seagulls!” did the rounds on social media after the Seagulls emphatic triumph, with the clip even being shown at Brighton’s end of season awards night.

Speaking ahead of Brighton’s trip to Leeds, Potter was asked about the video, and whether it revealed a different side to him that hadn’t previously been seen, taking it in good spirits.

“I couldn’t get back to my car. That was the only way, so I had no choice, essentially!

“I am actually an all-right person, you know? I have got a bit of emotion now and am quite good company if you spend it out of this situation, I’d like to think!

“My role is to help the team and I have to try and be myself to help the team in the best way I can.

“I’ve always said I don’t think it’s good to show no emotion at all, that’s a bit strange.

“I think I have shown emotion over the last three years and sometimes not in a good way.

“But after you beat Manchester United 4-0 and play the way we did and you see the supporters and you feel their frustration over a season and the home record, sometimes it’s nice to walk through them and act like a bit of an idiot!”

Potter was also open about his desire to beat Leeds in his side’s next game, and spoke on still having something to play for in the closing stages of the season.

“You get the old ‘well, they’re not really playing for anything’. Apart from the £13 million! [difference in prize money between 8th to 14th, the positions Brighton can finish in this season].

“Everyone’s fighting for the points. That’s what the Premier League is.

“Leeds don’t expect us to turn up there and have a nice, relaxed game, and get ourselves back down the road.

“They’ll know we are there to compete, to take the points ourselves, and that’s what makes the league so difficult.”

