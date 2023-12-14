Chelsea's Moises Caicedo lifts lid on 'complicated' Brighton exit that he 'suffered' from

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo admitted he "suffered" over the summer due to his "complicated" exit from Brighton.

Moises Caicedo of Chelsea warms up

The Ecuadorian joined the Blues in August for a British-record fee of £115 million on an eight-year contract after playing just 53 times for Albion.

The 22-year-old, who tried to force through a move to Arsenal in January, refused Liverpool's £110m offer despite the Seagulls accepting the bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eventually, Caicedo moved to Stamford Bridge and a few months into his spell there, the former Independiente del Valle star has spoken about swapping the south coast team for the west London outfit.

He told Sky Sports: "I was talking with Chelsea for a long time. It was impossible to say no to Chelsea, because they were with me supporting me.

"In the summer I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton. They were with me, and in the last moment Liverpool called me but it was [too] late because I wanted to play for Chelsea. It was tough to say no to Chelsea."

Caicedo was hugely influential at Brighton, particularly last season, where he was second in the Premier League for tackles won and interceptions, and third for possession won in the middle third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he has struggled to replicate that form at Chelsea, who sit seven points and four places behind the eighth-positioned Seagulls - despite beating them 3-2 at home earlier this month. Despite that, the former Beerschot loanee is confident he can turn things around.

"In my career, I've achieved a lot, for example playing for the national team, [then] Brighton bought me and I played a good season at Brighton," he added.

"I did really well. Other people spent on me, because last season I was an incredible player and other people were speaking [well] about me. I know that this moment, it will arrive, because in football there will be good and bad times.