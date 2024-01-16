Chelsea's new starting XI if January transfer rumours come true, including blockbuster link with ex-Brighton ace

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton, Chelsea and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea have conducted plenty of business in previous transfer windows but this time an ex-Albion player could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have previously raided the Seagulls for some of their star talent, including the likes of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez and even their manager Graham Potter.

Huge sums have been spent to varying degrees of success but Chelsea, who are ninth in the Premier League table, are now keen to add to a striker to their ranks.

Last week they were linked with Albion teenager Evan Ferguson – which seems unlikely – but today it appears former Albion and Coventry man Viktor Gyokeres is now their focus.

The 25-year-old Sweden international had three seasons at Brighton but was rarely given a chance to shine in the first team. He had loans at Swansea and Coventry - before joining the Sky Blues on a permanent deal.

He scored 24 goals for Coventry in the Championship and sealed his £20m summer move to Sporting Lisbon, where the goals have continued to flow.

He has 16 in 23 outings for the Portuguese giants, enough to make Chelsea reportedly bid £73m which was rejected.

Here's how Chelsea could line-up after January if the rumours are true...

