The experts give their verdict on Brighton ahead of the season opener against Fulham at the Amex Stadium

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said his squad is in good shape ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham.

The Seagulls lost a few key players as Joao Pedro left for Chelsea, Pervis Estupinan to AC Milan and Simon Adingra to Sunderland.

But they have added Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli, Stefanos Tzimas, Tommy Watson, and Charalampos Kostoulas.

And perhaps more importantly they have kept the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Carlos Baleba, Matt O'Riley and Kaoru Mitoma, who were all linked with summer moves away.

Coupled with that, there should also be plenty of improvements from last summer's arrivals Ferdi Kadioglu, Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio and O'Riley.

Hurzeler also said the return of Kadioglu from a long-term toe issue is like a new signing this season.

It bodes well for the new campaign which starts against Marco Silva's Fulham on Saturday at 3pm at the Amex Stadium.

Pundit predictions for Brighton

BBC's Chris Sutton feels the loss of Pedro could be an issue for the Seagulls, but has backed them to beat Fulham.

“It is Brighton I am backing here, though, even if I do wonder what effect Joao Pedro leaving will have on the Seagulls - who were so exciting in attack at times last season.

“The Seagulls have signed a young Greek striker, Charalampos Kostoulas, who has a big reputation but he is only 18, so they will be relying on wily old Danny Welbeck - as well as Kaoru Mitoma - while Kostoulas adapts.

“We had Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler on this week's Monday Night Club and it was really interesting to listen to him talk about all aspects of management.

“Hurzeler said they had turned down bids for Mitoma in the past. We know Brighton's model is to sell players, but Hurzeler clearly has got ambition himself - and while players like Mitoma are there, they are going to be in the top half of the table.” Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Gary Lineker tips Brighton for a midtable finish | Getty Images for Premier League

Gary Lineker on Brighton

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast – former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said: “They were up and down last season, but still finished in the top half.

"Who have they brought in? Charalampos Kostoulas, the magnificently named player from Olympiacos for nearly £30 million. Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge for £17 million.

“And Tom Watson, Sunderland, £10 million. But they've lost Pedro, of course, – that’s a big loss. Estupiñán, as well, has gone to AC Milan. And Adingra to Sunderland.

"So I think they're a little bit lower than last season, but I still think mid-table.

“I think they'll be pretty much where they were last year.”

Alan Shearer on Brighton

Alan Shearer tips Albion to be midtable this season and said their recruitment tends to be spot on.

“The vast majority of time, you've got to tip your hat to them [Brighton] in terms of recruitment.

"So you've got to put the belief in who they're bringing in because, more often than not, they have got that side of things right.

"[I think they will be] in and around mid-table. I don't see them having enough to get into maybe a European spot, but in and around mid-table for Brighton.”

Micah Richards on Brighton

The former Manchester City and England defender believes the Seagulls will struggle to reach Europe this term but likes the new signing Maxim De Cuyper.

"Eighth was really good last season,” he said.

"I like the signings. I've watched clips of some of them, especially De Cuyper. Honestly, you'll be impressed with him, lads.

"I think it's going to be very difficult to [reach Europe] though. I'm going to say bottom half this year.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said the injury situation has eased | Getty Images

Fabian Hurzeler on injuries and Carlos Baleba

The Albion head coach Hurzeler is looking to improve on the injury record from last season. The German said: “Now I only have to mention two names.

“It's a big change compared to last season. So a big thank you to my medical staff, to my physios. They did a great job during the summer, so the only players are not available are Adam Webster and Solly March, they are the long-term ones.

"I don't know the clear schedule about them but all the other players are available.

“So it’s a big change and a positive change, and hopefully it stays like this.”

Hurzeler also said midfielder Carlos Baleba is available, despite transfer links with Manchester United.

"Very, very, very confident [that he will not leave]. I didn't see any change in him.

“He only changed his hair, so I think that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!"But overall, he seems to be in a really good place.

“He's enjoying it with his teammates. He's enjoying being a Brighton player. He is an option to start [against Fulham.]

Marco Silva on Antonee Robinson injury

Fulham boss Marco Silva said: "There are not really any injuries. We had a situation last season with Antonee Robinson and he is still recovering.

“Soon you are going to see him in contention for the games but this weekend is too early.

"Ryan Sessegnon came out in the last game against Eintracht Frankfurt and we will see how he is.

“Apart from these two, everyone else is in contention for Brighton."