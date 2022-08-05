Chris Sutton makes bold Brighton prediction for season opener at 'disrupted' Manchester United

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck will be up against his former club Manchester United in the Premier League this Sunday

Brighton had a decent pre-season and finished in style with a 5-1 win against Espanyol at the Amex last Saturday.

They have however lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma this window, who joined Tottenham for £30m, and Marc Cucurella seems certain to make his £55m switch to Chelsea before the weekend.

Sutton however feels Albion – who walloped United 4-0 towards the end of last season – can take advantage of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Old Trafford that has clearly upset their new boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season.

"I just don't know what to expect from Manchester United,” wrote Sutton on his BBC predictions column.

“The whole Cristiano Ronaldo situation, and whether he will stay or go, is really disruptive and new United manager Erik ten Hag could really do without it.

“Playing United at Old Trafford on the opening day used to be a daunting prospect, but not any more.

“Brighton stuffed them 4-0 at the Amex Stadium, so they won't be afraid of them. I love watching the Seagulls under Graham Potter and I think they will get something here.”