Chris Sutton's Brighton vs Brentford prediction is 'patchy' for Fabian Hurzeler

All the latest news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League clash against Brentford

Chris Sutton feels Brighton’s “patchy” form is not quite as bad as some suggest as they welcome Brentford to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are winless in their last five as they have lost to Fulham and Crystal Palace but have also secured draws against Southampton, Leicester and West Ham.

The Bees have claimed just one point from their eight matches away from the Gtech Community Stadium this season, despite their excellent home record.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton & Hove Albion are winless in the last five Premier League matches

Their away record is the worst in the Premier League ahead of the game at the Amex Stadium.

"Brighton have been patchy of late,” wrote Sutton for his BBC predictions column. “But they should have beaten West Ham on Saturday and I don't feel like they have dropped off quite as much as their run of five games without a win suggests.

“There will be goals in this game, because the Seagulls are leaking them and Brentford always look dangerous, but I am going for a narrow home win.” Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Brighton had made a strong start after Hurzeler replaced Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, but are winless since beating Bournemouth on November 23.

That has seen them drop to 10th in the table, although the congested nature of the league above them means they are only three points off fifth as they bid to get their European challenge back on track.

Hurzeler now wants to give Brighton’s supporters a present over the festive period in the form of three points.

“The statistics don’t give you any guarantee to win the game,” he added. We try and prepare and see the challenges for us to get out of this circle of bad experiences, to try and play with intensity, to try and give the fans and the supporters a present.”

Brentford slipped to 12th having lost their unbeaten home record last time out against Nottingham Forest, although they can leap above Brighton into the top half with victory on the south coast.

So far on the road their only point has come from a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park in November, when they played more than an hour with 10 men after Christian Norgaard was sent off in the first half.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “Every away game is a chance to turn the away form. We go there with belief that we can win. That said, Brighton are a strong team.

“I think Fabian Hurzeler has done a good job. They’ve got a very good squad, a more or less fully firing squad, available.

“(Kaoru) Mitoma is finding his form again. (Joao) Pedro we know is a top player.

“(Carlos) Baleba is an excellent midfielder. He will go to one of the bigger clubs in the future, for sure.”