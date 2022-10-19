Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has agreed a long-term contract

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international, who turns 18 today, made his Premier League debut earlier this year against Burnley, becoming their youngest-ever Premier League player.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton. I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress."

David Weir added, “Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”

Evan joined the club in January 2021 from Bohemians, progressing quickly from the under-18s up to the under-21s, before making his senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City in August last year.

He scored his first senior goal for us in the Carabao Cup this season, firing in their third goal in a 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers.