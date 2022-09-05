All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Brighton.

Brighton turned in a superb display over the weekend, putting struggling Leicester City to the sword in a commanding 5-2 victory.

The result was Albion’s fourth win of the season, and means that Graham Potter’s men have now taken 13 points from their first six matches.

They sit fourth in the table, with a clash against Bournemouth next on the agenda.

But how are things looking away from the pitch?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United are planning to “push again” to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutchman is said to be the Whites’ “main target” but they are likely to face competition for his signature. Romano said: “Leeds are obsessed with Cody Gakpo, the manager, the president (chairman Andrea Radrizzani), director (Victor Orta), so they will be back for Gakpo in January but it’s going to be another race.” (Fabrizio Romano - Twitter)

Newcastle United are plotting a move to bring in Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa from FC Porto in January. The Magpies are said to be weighing up a £22 million bid for the player, who has a release clause of £51.8 million. The stopper is said to be a tempting target for Eddie Howe’s side. (Jornal Do Noticias)

West Ham will fight to keep hold of Leeds United target Harrison Ashby by offering him a new contract. The Whites are expected to make another move for the right-back in January after failing to land him in the summer, while Newcastle United’s interest in the player is said to be waning. (Alan Nixon)

Newcastle United could revive their interest in Everton attacker Anthony Gordon in January after having a £30 million bid “laughed off” by the Toffees. It is understood that the Magpies will have money to spend this winter and the club may return to some of the targets they missed out on this summer. (iNews)

The president of Rosario Central has given an explanation why talented youngster Facundo Buonanotte did not join Brighton during the summer transfer window. The club chief, Ricardo Carloni, said “With the decision NOT to sell Facundo, I am seeking to make everyone’s interests prevail, our heritage, and seek a great future for Rosario Central. During training this afternoon (Thursday, September 1) I had the opportunity to speak with Facundo to personally explain the reasons for this decision and see that the player is fully focused on achieving great goals with the Club.” (Official Club Website)

Arsenal are maintaining “active contact” over potential deals for Pedro Neto and Yeremi Pino, according to Fabrizio Romano. He said: “There were rumours about a winger, but again it was more noise than anything concrete: Pedro Neto was top of the list but Wolves wanted more than £50m, while there was never a negotiation for Yeremi Pino. Arsenal will evaluate the January market if there are opportunities, they will certainly maintain active contacts for both positions.” (Caught Offside)

West Ham made a late attempt to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou in the summer transfer window. The Hammers offered up a £1 million loan fee for the 21-year-old defender, but Leverkusen wanted a guaranteed buy clause with a big-money price attached. (Alan Nixon)