Albion, who are 11th in the league standings, will look to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Wolves at the Amex Stadium back in December.

Graham Potter’s team are on 41 points - level with their highest ever Premier League tally - and a draw or better at Molineux would see them surpass that milestone.

It would also keep them on track to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish but Albion defender Adam Webster anticipates a tough challenge against a Wolves outfit who have impressed this campaign under Bruno Lage.

“Wolves are always a tough opponent,” said Webster. “They are so solid and have such a good shape. They make it difficult for teams who like to have possession of the ball like us.

“We’ll be looking for a reaction to Southampton and hopefully we can go there and continue our good away form.”

Webster has suffered with groin and calf issues this season but returned to the starting XI last Sunday against Southampton.

“It was great to back,” Webster added. “Especially at the Amex in front of our fans.

“I had 60 minutes and I was happy with that. I could probably have played 90 but it was the sensible thing to do and moving forward it will help me.

“We have got four games left and we want to get as close to 12 points as we can and make a bit of history for the club, and break into the top ten.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Calvert-Lewin prefers Gunners Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin favours a move to Arsenal over Newcastle United this summer. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Wolves in for Pedrinho Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Pedrinho. (Goal Brazil) Photo Sales

3. Sanson can leave Villa Aston Villa are happy to allow Morgan Sanson to leave this summer, with his former club Marseille keen on his services. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. PSV eye Weghorst Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is on PSV Eindhoven’s shortlist of targets ahead of the summer but is not a priority at the moment. (Eindhovens Dagblad) Photo Sales