‘Coming soon’ – Fabrizio Romano issues major transfer update on ‘$10m’ Brighton, Chelsea and Man City target
That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Albion have triggered the ‘$10m release clause’ of Boca Juniors defender Valentín Barco.
An agreement for the teenage left-back, who has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City, will reportedly be finalised ‘this week’.
Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: "Brighton are closing in on the Valentín Barco deal!
“A meeting with Boca took place yesterday, and Brighton are set to trigger his $10m release clause.
“The agreement will be finalised this week with all documents to be prepared in the next few days. Here we go, coming soon.”
Barco has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Boca Juniors since breaking into the first team in 2021.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, appearing 32 times and scoring twice for the Argentinian giants.
Barco, who was included in The Guardian's ‘Next Generation’ list for 2021, has two caps for Argentina under-23s and is expected to represent Albicelestes at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament in Venezuela later this month.