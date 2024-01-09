Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly ‘closing in’ on their first acquisition of the January transfer window.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Albion have triggered the ‘$10m release clause’ of Boca Juniors defender Valentín Barco.

An agreement for the teenage left-back, who has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City, will reportedly be finalised ‘this week’.

Writing in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian said: "Brighton are closing in on the Valentín Barco deal!

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly closing in on a deal for Boca Juniors defender Valentín Barco. Picture by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

“A meeting with Boca took place yesterday, and Brighton are set to trigger his $10m release clause.

“The agreement will be finalised this week with all documents to be prepared in the next few days. Here we go, coming soon.”

Barco has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Boca Juniors since breaking into the first team in 2021.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, appearing 32 times and scoring twice for the Argentinian giants.