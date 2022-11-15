Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber insists their January transfer window plans remain on track

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to add to his first team squad this January

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi issued a ‘complete the squad’ call ahead of the upcoming transfer window, following Albion’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa in their final match before the World Cup break.

De Zerbi’s squad has been stretched in recent weeks and the Italian would love the chance to bring in some of his own players in his first window at the club since replacing Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea in September.

"We haven’t spoken yet with the club (about January plans),” said De Zerbi after the Villa loss. “I think we need something to complete the squad.

"We have some positions on the pitch where have to do something for sure, but I think there will be a lot of problems.”

Brighton have developed a reputation of being shrewd operators in the transfer market and they prepare for each window long in advance. They have already confirmed the arrival Argentina teenager Facundo Buonanotte for around £10m and the formalities of his transfer will be completed in January.

Buonanotte, 17, is one for the future but De Zerbi is keen to strengthen for the here and now and despite the exit of their head of recruitment, Paul Winstanley, to Chelsea today, Barber insists Brighton’s plans for January remain on track.