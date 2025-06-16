All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton are expected to announce their latest summer transfer as Diego Coppola finalises his move.

The Seagulls have paid around £10m for the 21-year-old who will join this week from Serie A outfit Hellas Verona.

Coppola has reportedly completed his medical with Brighton and the 21-year-old will later join his new teammates for pre-season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Understand Diego Coppola has completed his medical and signed his contract as new Brighton player.

"Official statement to follow soon. Exclusive story from May, confirmed."

Coppola was a key man for Verona last season as the Italian club finished 14th in Serie A. The centre back made 30 appearances and also chipped in with two goals.

His consistent displays saw him called him called up to the Italian national team earlier this month as he made his international debut against Norway. He also featured in Italy's 2-0 win against Moldovia last time out.

Why Brighton need a centre back

The Seagulls struggled defensively last term as they conceded the most goals of any team in the top half of the Premier League table.

Tactics and a youthful midfield in front of the back line did not help but they also suffered numerous injuries to key defensive players.

Centre backs Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Igor Julio all missed large chunks of the season with various injuries, while experienced full backs Joel Veltman and Tariq Lamptey also struggled with injuries.

Albion’s player of the season Jan Paul van Hecke was the most reliable performer from the rear guard. Van Hecke is expected to play a key role once again next term and could be a long term partner for Coppola.

Brighton also have defender Erin Cashin who signed from Derby County last January and 27-year-old French defender Olivier Boscagli is expected to join later this month on free transfer following his six years at PSV Eindhoven.

Verdict

Coppola appears to be a classic Brighton signing. The defender is just 21 years-old and has huge potential to improve further.

He has gained plenty of experience with Verona and his recent experiences with the Italian national team will no doubt boost his confidence as he starts a new chapter of his career with Brighton.

Dunk is now 33 and his game-time is expected to be manged next season, while Webster’s fitness record over the past two seasons has been a concern. Igor has been linked with moves away this summer and Cashin could look for a season loan elsewhere next term.

Coppola is unproven in the Premier League but he certainly has the potential to be a long-term partner for Van Hecke.