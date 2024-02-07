Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old, from Ghana, had been linked with multiple clubs – including West Ham – but Albion appear to have won the race to sign the young talent.

The Athletic’s reporter David Ornstein exclusively broke the news this morning (Wednesday, February 7).

His post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Brighton & Hove Albion reach full agreement with Nordsjaelland to sign coveted attacker Ibrahim Osman.

"FC Nordsjaelland have accepted bid worth about €19.5m [£16.6m]. The 19 y/o Ghanaian has completed medical ahead of summer move.”

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also shared the news that Brighton have ‘agreed a deal in principle’ to sign Osman.

He added: “Personal terms also agreed and first part of medical tests completed.

"He was really close to West Ham move, now set to join Brighton in July.”

Osman made his senior debut for Nordsjaelland in February 2023 after moving to the Superliga club from the Right to Dream Academy.