Brighton and Hove Albion will take on Chelsea in Philadelphia on Saturday as part of the Premier League Summer Series

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not feature against Brighton in Chelsea's pre-season tour in America and will complete a move to Ligue 1 Marseille.

Aubameyang, 34, made just a handful of appearances for Chelsea last term, having joined from Barcelona for £12m. The former Arsenal man was never really expected to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for Chelsea this coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Told Pierre Aubameyang is undergoing medical tests as new OM player. Auba landed in Germany yesterday night and he’s now completing medical then will sign deal until 2026. Free transfer from Chelsea."

Brighton will take on Chelsea this Saturday in America as part of the Premier League Summer Series

The Blues do however remain in discussions with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Albion ace is Pochettino's number one transfer target and Chelsea have reportedly bid £80m for the 21-year-old Ecuador international but Brighton are holding firm for £100m.