Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not feature against Brighton in Chelsea's pre-season tour in America and will complete a move to Ligue 1 Marseille.
Aubameyang, 34, made just a handful of appearances for Chelsea last term, having joined from Barcelona for £12m. The former Arsenal man was never really expected to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for Chelsea this coming season.
Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Told Pierre Aubameyang is undergoing medical tests as new OM player. Auba landed in Germany yesterday night and he’s now completing medical then will sign deal until 2026. Free transfer from Chelsea."
The Blues do however remain in discussions with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Albion ace is Pochettino's number one transfer target and Chelsea have reportedly bid £80m for the 21-year-old Ecuador international but Brighton are holding firm for £100m.
Chelsea will take on Brighton this Saturday in Philadelphia as part of the Premier League Summer Series. Brighton also play Brentford in Atlanta and then Newcastle in New Jersey. Chelsea will also play Newcastle on Thursday, July 27 and conclude their American trip against Fulham on July 30.