NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

'Completing medical' – Chelsea ace makes surprise transfer exit ahead of Brighton clash in America

Brighton and Hove Albion will take on Chelsea in Philadelphia on Saturday as part of the Premier League Summer Series
By Derren Howard
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not feature against Brighton in Chelsea's pre-season tour in America and will complete a move to Ligue 1 Marseille.

Aubameyang, 34, made just a handful of appearances for Chelsea last term, having joined from Barcelona for £12m. The former Arsenal man was never really expected to feature in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for Chelsea this coming season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: "Told Pierre Aubameyang is undergoing medical tests as new OM player. Auba landed in Germany yesterday night and he’s now completing medical then will sign deal until 2026. Free transfer from Chelsea."

Most Popular
Brighton will take on Chelsea this Saturday in America as part of the Premier League Summer SeriesBrighton will take on Chelsea this Saturday in America as part of the Premier League Summer Series
Brighton will take on Chelsea this Saturday in America as part of the Premier League Summer Series

The Blues do however remain in discussions with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Albion ace is Pochettino's number one transfer target and Chelsea have reportedly bid £80m for the 21-year-old Ecuador international but Brighton are holding firm for £100m.

Chelsea will take on Brighton this Saturday in Philadelphia as part of the Premier League Summer Series. Brighton also play Brentford in Atlanta and then Newcastle in New Jersey. Chelsea will also play Newcastle on Thursday, July 27 and conclude their American trip against Fulham on July 30.

Related topics:ChelseaBrightonPhiladelphia