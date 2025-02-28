'Complications' - Brighton target hits out after January transfer collapse

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton transfer target Clement Bischoff remains frustrated following the collapse of his January transfer to Brighton.

Brondby left sided talent Bischoff looked set to complete a reported £7m switch to the Seagulls but the two clubs were unable to finalise a deal – much to the disappointment of Bischoff

“I can’t say much other than that it didn’t happen and that I’ve moved on," said the Danish under-21 international to Tipsbladet and relayed via Sport Witness.

Brighton were keen to to sign Clement Bischoff bit the deal collapsed

"But it was a hard few days and something I thought about a lot. Now I’m looking forward to playing again and progressing.”

Bischoff has made 25 appearances for Brondby this term with two goals and an impressive eight assists to his name. He remains keen on a move abroad but it's uncertain if Brighton will rekindle their interest this summer.

“Yes, I think so," said the nephew of Mikkel Bischoff, who previously played for Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, and Coventry City.

"I have a plan and I’m working every day to make this move abroad. This was a really good opportunity for me, but it is what it is. If I keep doing it right, I know the opportunity will come again.

“Yes, at the moment I’m disappointed, and in the first days it was tough. But you don’t get anything out of burying yourself.

“It’s hard for me to say, because I can’t get into the details. There are a lot of things in these pre-agreements. They are a bit more complicated, and the parties couldn’t agree in the end. That’s how it is."

Bischoff is currently contracted with the Danish club until 2026 and there is also a possibility that could be extended.

“We [Brondby sporting director Benjamin Schmedes] have agreed that we’re calm, but it’s something to talk about,” added the 19-year-old

“I felt this was the right thing for me because there was a good plan and Brighton are good with young players, but it’s definitely an option to extend or move in the summer. I’m not closing any options, but it’s something we need to think about.”

Brighton are believed to be keen on signing a left back this summer. Pervis Estupinan was had injury problems this term, while Valentin Barco last month moved to French club Strasbourg who have an option to buy.

Tariq Lamptey, who is out of contract this summer, usually plays at right back but has filled in a left back in Estupinan’s absence and midfielder Jack Hinshelwood can also cover the left back slot.

Experienced right back Joel Veltman is also out of contract this summer but is expected to take up an option to extend. Veltman is currently sidelined with a foot problem.

The Seagulls, who are eighth in the Premier League, are back in action this Sunday at Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.