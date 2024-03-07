Concern as Brighton ace spotted training in Rome with heavy strapping hours before Europa League clash – gallery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the Europa League clash in Roma
By Derren Howard
Published 7th Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 10:47 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for one of the most important matches in their history as they take on Roma.

The Seagulls are competing in the Europa League knockout stages for the first ever time and tonight at the Stadio Olimpico is the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I know how hard Roma will push and it’s going to be a test for sure, but in my opinion this should motivate us, this should give us an extra boost.

“I have been coaching for 10 years now and I have had five or six teams and this is the team where the players are most similar to me in terms of pride, hunger, dignity, motivation, values. Both the young and senior players in how they live football, they are very similar to me.”

Here’s what we spotted as Brighton players trained at Roma’s stadium last night. Pictures courtesy: Paul Hazlewood BHAFC.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi leads the training session last night at he Stadio Olimpico

Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso is fit again after a knee injury and raring to go in Rome

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour will return to the starting XI having missed the last two matches due to suspension

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk came off after 60 minutes at Fulham but looks fit and ready for Rome

