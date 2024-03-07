Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for one of the most important matches in their history as they take on Roma.

The Seagulls are competing in the Europa League knockout stages for the first ever time and tonight at the Stadio Olimpico is the first leg of the round of 16 tie.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I know how hard Roma will push and it’s going to be a test for sure, but in my opinion this should motivate us, this should give us an extra boost.

“I have been coaching for 10 years now and I have had five or six teams and this is the team where the players are most similar to me in terms of pride, hunger, dignity, motivation, values. Both the young and senior players in how they live football, they are very similar to me.”

Here’s what we spotted as Brighton players trained at Roma’s stadium last night. Pictures courtesy: Paul Hazlewood BHAFC.

1 . roma9.jpg Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi leads the training session last night at he Stadio Olimpico Photo: BHAFC

2 . Enciso's ready Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso is fit again after a knee injury and raring to go in Rome Photo: BHAFC

3 . Billy the kid Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour will return to the starting XI having missed the last two matches due to suspension Photo: BHAFC