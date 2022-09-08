'Concrete' – Brendan Rodgers issues Leicester statement amid Brighton link as Graham Potter agrees Chelsea move

Brendan Rodgers insists he will not walk away from Leicester and says he has the full support of the club.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after five successive losses, but under-pressure Rodgers is emphatic about his desire to stick it out despite being linked with the role at Brighton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked whether he has considered his position, he replied: “No.”

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City applauds fans after the Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion

On his backing from the club, he said: “It’s been very supportive. I am not daft, I understand football, it has not been a great start at all, but the support shows the level of work we have done here and the appreciation of what we have been through over the course of the summer.

“It is my responsibility to improve the results, there is no question about that, but I have had nothing but support to get that."

Rodgers says it is not difficult to find the motivation to turn things around.

“It is very easy, I love being here, my record here is concrete in terms of what we have done and how performances have been,” he said.

“But it has not been to the level. My career has been built on resilience, which is something you need in this industry.

"It is how I have arrived where I am.

“The strength is very easy to come by, it is not easy when you are not getting results but it provides the motivation to get things right.”

Of Potter to Chelsea, Rodgers added: “The pressure will be different but that is the next step for him. He has done fantastic at Brighton. They have grown and developed since coming int the Premier League.

"For him it is that next step. If it comes off it will be a fantastic move for him.”