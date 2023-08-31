BREAKING
'Confirmed' - The staggering amount Brighton will pay Ansu Fati in wages as agreement reached with Barcelona

Brighton and Hove Albion will reportedly pay 80 per cent of Ansu Fati's wages during his season loan at the American Express Stadium.
By Derren Howard
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:50 BST
Ansu Fati of Barcelona looks all set to join Brighton this seasonAnsu Fati of Barcelona looks all set to join Brighton this season
Fati, 20, is putting the final touches on a deal that will see him switch to Brighton for the rest of the season, with no option to buy.

Brighton are said to have beaten of competition from Tottenham, Chelsea and Seville to land the Spain international, who has struggled to nail down a regular first team spot at Barcelona.

It's quite the coup for Brighton and it is thought Fati has been impressed with Brighton and likes the style of play under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls finish sixth last term in the Premier League and will compete in the Europa League this season for the first time in their history.

Fati is contracted with the Spanish giants until June 2027 and according to Salary Sport earns £199,000 per week, which totals £10,348,000 per year playing for Barcelona.

Brighton have reportedly agreed to pay 80 per cent of his wages for the coming season – which equates to around £160,000 per week.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Ansu Fati will travel to England in less than 1h to complete his loan move to Brighton — as #BHAFC will cover 80% of his salary. Agreement reached yesterday night as revealed, now time to formally complete the move from Barça. Here we go, confirmed."

