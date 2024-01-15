All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Nottingham Forest are facing points deductions for financial breaches

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been referred to an independent commission over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, the clubs have confirmed.

Sports writer Martyn Ziegler posted: “Everton and Nottingham Forest facing points deductions charged by Premier League with breaching profit and sustainability rules. Second charge this season for Everton who were docked 10 points in November.”

A statement from Nottingham Forest read: “Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”

Everton wrote: “Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission. This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the Club has already received a 10-point sanction. Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”