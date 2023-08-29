‘Contact with agent’ – Arsenal & Newcastle-linked attacker targeted by Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Amine Adli.

A report from Fabrice Hawkins stated the Seagulls have already made contact with the club and the player's agent on a potential deal this transfer window.

Any agreement would however have to be thrashed out pretty quickly as the transfer window closes on September 1.

Adli, 23, scored seven goals and claimed six assists for the Bundesliga club last season and is contracted with Leverkusen until June 2026.

Amine Adli of Bayer 04 Leverkusen has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, Newcastle and Brighton all keen

Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is reluctant to lose another player this window, having already seen star talent Moussa Diaby leave for Aston Villa. Adli though continues to impress and Newcastle and Arsenal are also said to have expressed an interest.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is said to be an admirer of the former Toulouse man who joined the German outfit in 2021.

Hawkins posted: “Brighton go for Amine Adli. Jeremy Hazan, his agent, has been contacted by the English to find out if the winger can agree to leave Leverkusen. Adli is interested. De Zerbi likes him but the Germans won't let him go easily after Diaby leaves.”

Brighton are keen to bolster their attacking ranks following an injury to their Paraguay international Julio Enciso. The 19-year-old is expected to miss the next four months with a knee injury sustained last week.