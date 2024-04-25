'Courage or stupidity?' - former Arsenal striker criticises Brighton as Manchester City race to 3-0 lead

Brighton are currently losing 3-0 to Manchester City in the first half.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 25th Apr 2024, 20:51 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 21:08 BST
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled against the title-chasers in the first half with a mixture of quality opposition play and errors from the home side.

Kevin De Bruyne’s first headed goal in the Premier League and a brace from Phil Foden have put the title chasers in a commanding position.

After the third goal of the half – which came from Valentin Barco giving the ball away, former Arsenal forward Alan Smith said on Sky Sports: “One pass too many for Brighton.You can feel the nerves inside the stadium when they start playing five-a-side in their own box.

“There is courage and there is stupidity when City press you high up."

Brighton will have to dig deep and perhaps change tactics if they are to renounce a miraculous comeback.

