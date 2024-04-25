'Courage or stupidity?' - former Arsenal striker criticises Brighton as Manchester City race to 3-0 lead
Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled against the title-chasers in the first half with a mixture of quality opposition play and errors from the home side.
Kevin De Bruyne’s first headed goal in the Premier League and a brace from Phil Foden have put the title chasers in a commanding position.
After the third goal of the half – which came from Valentin Barco giving the ball away, former Arsenal forward Alan Smith said on Sky Sports: “One pass too many for Brighton.You can feel the nerves inside the stadium when they start playing five-a-side in their own box.
“There is courage and there is stupidity when City press you high up."
Brighton will have to dig deep and perhaps change tactics if they are to renounce a miraculous comeback.
