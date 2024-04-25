'Courage or stupidity?' - former Arsenal striker criticises Brighton as Manchester City race to 3-0 lead

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium on April 25, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion have struggled against the title-chasers in the first half with a mixture of quality opposition play and errors from the home side.

Kevin De Bruyne’s first headed goal in the Premier League and a brace from Phil Foden have put the title chasers in a commanding position.

After the third goal of the half – which came from Valentin Barco giving the ball away, former Arsenal forward Alan Smith said on Sky Sports: “One pass too many for Brighton.You can feel the nerves inside the stadium when they start playing five-a-side in their own box.

“There is courage and there is stupidity when City press you high up."