'Courageous' – Brighton chairman Tony Bloom provides Roberto De Zerbi verdict after sealing Graham Potter replacement

Roberto De Zerbi will be the first Italian to manage Brighton as he replaces Graham Potter following his move to Premier League rivals Chelsea

The 43-year-old Italian agreed final personal terms late on Sunday afternoon, having first met with club officials in London earlier this week.

De Zerbi was said to be Albion’s No 1 target to replace Graham Potter after he and his management team left for Chelsea last week.

The Italian flew into Sussex for the first time on Friday night and watched a behind-closed-doors friendly – believed to be against Chelsea – at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly.”

Roberto established himself in coaching in the Italian lower leagues, with Darfo Boario and Foggia. Spells in Serie A with Palermo and Benevento followed, before he became coach of Sassuolo, where his attacking style and possession-based approach really caught the eye.

He led the small Emilian club to consecutive eighth-place finishes in Serie A, before accepting an offer to join Shakhtar Donetsk. His time in Ukraine was cut short by the Russian invasion, but not before he’d led the club to the Ukrainian Super Cup, and he left with the club top of the first division.

Roberto will be Albion’s first Italian head coach. Contracts with his coaching team have also been agreed, with the intention the group will be in place for Albion’s match at Anfield against Liverpool on Saturday week.

Technical director David Weir said, “Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out.

“In his short spell with Shakhtar he enjoyed further success, leading the club to cup success and topping the Ukrainian league before the war brought an abrupt halt to his time there.

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto and we look forward to introducing him to our squad as well as providing all the support he needs to introduce his coaching philosophy and help the players continue their brilliant start to the season.”

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added, “We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to.

“It’s no secret our chairman is constantly monitoring potential coaches, both here in our domestic leagues, throughout Europe and across the world as part of our succession planning work.

“We feel Roberto is the ideal cultural and technical fit for Brighton & Hove Albion, and the right person to continue the club’s progress and work with this outstanding group of players.”