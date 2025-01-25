Joel Veltman is a clever and sometimes crafty defender. He knows how to manage games and usually the many tricks of his trade go his way – just ask Arsenal’s Declan Rice or Ipswich’s Liam Delap. Expect this time, in the 42nd minute against Everton, it didn't.
Maybe there was a slight push on the experienced Dutchman and only Veltman will know if the handball that led to the match-winning penalty was deliberate. But, unfortunately for Brighton, referee Tim Robinson thought it was and Iliman Ndiaye slotted home the decisive spot kick.
The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”
The onus was then all on Brighton but breaking through a David Moyes team requires patience and lots of it. Sometimes you crack the code, sometimes you don't.
Moyes will no doubt keep Everton in the top flight but on this Saturday afternoon’s evidence at the Amex, it will be a grind.
Brighton strikers Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro hardly touched the ball as the away defence squeezed the life from Albion's attack.
Kaoru Mitoma fired an effort just wide on 50 minutes and substitute Georginio also came close on 68 minutes but despite plenty of pressure the clear cut chances failed to appear. Here’s how they rated:
