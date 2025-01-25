'Crafty' and 'deliberate' – Brighton player ratings against Everton as £25m man frustrates with 4/10

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 25th Jan 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 17:37 BST
How the Albion players rated against Everton

Joel Veltman is a clever and sometimes crafty defender. He knows how to manage games and usually the many tricks of his trade go his way – just ask Arsenal’s Declan Rice or Ipswich’s Liam Delap. Expect this time, in the 42nd minute against Everton, it didn't.

Maybe there was a slight push on the experienced Dutchman and only Veltman will know if the handball that led to the match-winning penalty was deliberate. But, unfortunately for Brighton, referee Tim Robinson thought it was and Iliman Ndiaye slotted home the decisive spot kick.

The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”

The onus was then all on Brighton but breaking through a David Moyes team requires patience and lots of it. Sometimes you crack the code, sometimes you don't.

Moyes will no doubt keep Everton in the top flight but on this Saturday afternoon’s evidence at the Amex, it will be a grind.

Brighton strikers Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro hardly touched the ball as the away defence squeezed the life from Albion's attack.

Kaoru Mitoma fired an effort just wide on 50 minutes and substitute Georginio also came close on 68 minutes but despite plenty of pressure the clear cut chances failed to appear. Here’s how they rated:

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts after Referee Tim Robinson awards a penalty to Everton

1.

Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts after Referee Tim Robinson awards a penalty to Everton Photo: Mike Hewitt

The Dutch goalkeeper was booked for his protests for the penalty and had no chance with the spot kick, which was tucked into the corner. Little else to do.

2. Bart Verbruggen - 6

The Dutch goalkeeper was booked for his protests for the penalty and had no chance with the spot kick, which was tucked into the corner. Little else to do. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The defender was at the centre of the main talking point as he was deemed to have deliberately handballed in the box. Only he will know if he did or not.

3. Joel Veltman - 5

The defender was at the centre of the main talking point as he was deemed to have deliberately handballed in the box. Only he will know if he did or not. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Struggled with a muscle injury this week but still took his place at the heart of the defence. His job became easier as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with injury.

4. Lewis Dunk - 6

Struggled with a muscle injury this week but still took his place at the heart of the defence. His job became easier as Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with injury. Photo: Mike Hewitt

