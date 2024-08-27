Crawley Town player ratings: Defender gets a 10 and midfielder a 9 as Reds go out of Carabao Cup at Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spirited Crawley Town were defeated 4-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium but it was still a good performance from Reds who had 56 percent possession.

Simon Adingra gave the hosts the lead when he got onto the end of a through ball by Carlos Baleba and slid it past Jojo Wollacott in the Crawley goal. Despite not scoring in the first half, Reds had their chances with Josh Flint in particular getting two golden chances which were saved well by Bart Verbruggen. Ronan Darcy did have the ball in the back of the net early on but it was disallowed for offside.

Crawley were outdone by a well-worked Brighton move at the start of the second-half which saw the hosts extend their lead. After a brilliant run from Julio Enciso, the Paraguayan then played in Jeremy Sarmiento who smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Crawley had their chances to get back into the game but were unable to find the back of the net which led to Adam Webster making it three in the 84th minute header with an unstoppable header into the back of the net. The fourth was then added less than two minutes later when Mark O’Mahony slotted it past Wollacott however it is still a performance Scott Lindsey and Reds fans can be proud of.

Josh Flint of Crawley Town heads towards goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town at Amex Stadium on August 27, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Here are our player ratings:

Wollacott-7- Made some good saves yet again and denied Adingra a second goal when he took on the role of sweeper keeper and cleared it out of the path of the forward. His short passing distribution seems to be a problem and he opted to play it long more in the second half.

Bragg-8- Dictated the midfield and linked defence with attack. He is definitely that loan player that you shouldn’t fall in love with but do.

Anderson-8-Played ahead of Bragg and Williams in the middle of the pitch and occupied good spaces with and without the ball. Constantly pressed Brighton and forced his midfield opponents to move the ball quickly. came off in the 57th minute

Darcy-9- Could have got on the scoresheet with a fantastic volley but it was disallowed for offside. Moved along the Brighton defence without getting caught offside and found himself in good spaces. Linked up nicely with Kelly on the left hand side and wore the armband for a brief period before he was replaced in the 76th minute.

Hepburn-Murphy-8-Was a constant threat as the lone forward man for Crawley as he made numerous dangerous runs at the Brighton defence. He also linked up the forward play nicely alongside Darcy, Quitirna and Kelly. Replaced in the 57th minute.

Quitirna- 8- Was a constant threat down the right hand side and made some dangerous runs at the Brighton defence.He also played his passes into dangerous areas and linked up nicely with Reds forwards players.

Kelly-9- Had a signature cross which worked everytime. When he had the ball he constantly escaped his man with his quick feet. Worked well with Darcy and was a constant threat for Brighton. Replaced in the 84th minute.

Mukena- 10-Was a brick wall in the centre of Crawley’s defence and was phenomenal. Made himself aggressive and won every 50/50 he was involved in. Made some key challenges to deny Brighton goalscoring opportunities and the scoreline could have been more if he hadn’t played.

Mullarkey-7-Had a good battle with Adingra on the right hand side with some success. Did lose a foot race with the winger for the first goal.

Williams- 8- The tough tackling midfielder was tasked with marking Julio Enciso and certainly left his mark when he heavily challenged him and picked up a yellow card. He was also crucial for Reds defensive shape as he occupied a massive hole and prevented Brighton from using this.

Flint-8- He has been so consistently good this season so far and produced another solid performance yet again. Had two golden chances at goal which were saved well by Verbruggen.

Substitutions

Camara-7- Was unable to make a real impact when he came on but occupied some key spaces and looked to get involved in the game.

Adeyemo- 7- Was involved in a brilliant counter-attack which ended when Quitirna put his header inches wide of the post.

Barker- 8-Came on in the 57th minute and five minutes later produced a brilliant block to deny a goal. Got himself stuck into the game in the middle of the pitch.

Roles- 5- Came on in the 76th minute. His first touch was a brilliant volley that was saved by Verbruggen. Was sent off in the 90th minute for a dangerous challenge.