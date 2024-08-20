Crawley Town player ratings vs Brighton U21s: New boys and goal hero among Reds quartet to get a 9 in EFL Trophy win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans at the Broadfield Stadium were awarded a treat as Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion U21s drew 2-2 in the EFL Trophy.

Cam Peupion opened the scoring for Albion on 10 minutes before Charlie Barker levelled three minutes later.

Antony Papadopoulos fired the Reds in front on 55 minutes but Joshua Duffus equalised for the Seagulls with six minutes remaining.

A penalty shootout then followed at the Eden Utilities Stand end which Crawley won after Brighton missed their first and last spot-kick.

It was a fast-flowing opening 15 minutes which saw two goals. Brighton opened the scoring when Toby Mullarkey failed to get enough power on his back pass, which allowed Peupion to get onto the end of it, knock it past Crawley keeper Eddie Beach and then pass it into an empty net.

But Crawley quickly replied through Barker, whose spectacular half-volley rattled the inside of the post and into the back of the net.

Both sides were carving out opportunities and it was only a matter of time before another goal went in.

Similar to Jack Roles’ goal against Swindon in the Carabao Cup, Papadopoulos looked up from 30 yards out and hammered it into the back of the net to leave Albion stopper Killian Cahill with no chance.

Josh Flint hit Crawley Town's winning penalty in the shootout against Brighton U21s in the EFL Trophy. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

It was a good end to the game from Brighton, who kept pushing for an equaliser – and they eventually did through Duffus who smashed home from close-range.

Here’s how we rated the Crawley Town players against Brighton & Hove U21s:

Eddie Beach – 9: Made some good saves and looked comfortable on the ball after the first 15 minutes. Saved the deciding penalty.

Cam Bragg – 9: Dictated the midfield with his range of passing. He was all over the pitch and pressed brilliantly.

Charlie Barker – 9: Equalised in the 15th minute with a delicious half-volley which rattled off the post and into the back of the net. Worked well with Bragg in the middle of the pitch and then he was solid at the back when moved there at half-time. Replaced in the 85th minute.

Jack Roles – 7: He has been involved in the passing moves for Crawley and tried to work a few chances for himself. Was the main player who shifted the ball from left to right.

Panutche Camará – 6: A pretty quiet performance. He made a few runs at the Brighton defence. Replaced in the 60th minute.

Joy Mukena – 7: Other than a few misplaced passes, tonight’s Reds skipper was solid.

Ade Adeyemo – 6: He looked to create some chances but they just couldn’t reach their final destination. Replaced in the 74 minute.

Toby Mullarkey – 6: Mistake for the first Brighton goal. He tried to chest it back to Beach but there was not enough power on it which allowed Peupion to intercept and score. Recovered well and was solid for the rest of the half. Replaced at half-time.

Antony Papadopoulos – 9: Made a few daring runs and played a part in Crawley’s passing moves. What a finish from the winger to put Crawley 2-1 ahead. He hammered it from 30 yards out which left Cahill with no chance.

Rafiq Khaleel – 7: Good pressing but wasn’t really involved as the only balls going to his side were long ones.

Josh Flint – 8: An all round solid performance which we have seen on every occasion so far this season.

Substitutions:

Max Anderson – 7:Came on at half-time and worked well with Bragg. A physically strong midfielder which was needed to boss the centre of the pitch.

Junior Quitirna – 8: He is so good on the ball. Watching him is a delight. The young Seagulls couldn’t handle him and fouled him almost everytime he was on the ball. Could have got on the scoresheet but his shot drifted wide of the post.

Ronan Darcy – 7: Came on with 15 minutes to go

Jeremy Kelly – N/A: Came on with three minutes remaining