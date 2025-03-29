Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town’s Kamari Doyle ‘truly believes’ Reds can escape League One relegation after thrashing Rotherham United 4-0.

For the first time since December, Crawley have picked up back-to-back wins and it has come at a crucial moment for the Sussex side who sit 22nd in the table.

Just three weeks ago, survival had seemed a distant memory for Crawley fans who watched their side get defeated 5-1 by Huddersfield. Reds have now narrowed a 12-point gap down to six with seven games left to play and Doyle told Gary Smith from BBC Radio Sussex and Surrey, that players and fans should be optimistic about survival.

“We need to use the last couple of games as confidence. I genuinely believe we can get results against anyone and outplay them like we did today but obviously we cannot get carried away. Let’s just take one game as it comes and keep going.

Crawley Town’s Kamari Doyle ‘truly believes’ Reds can escape League One relegation after thrashing Rotherham United 4-0 | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“I think they [fans] just need to stick by us. We definitely believe and I think they should as well.

"It’s not going to be perfect from now until the end of the season, but I truly believe we can get the results we need and achieve our goal.”

It was a dominant performance from Reds, with Doyle scoring either side of half-time before

Gavan Holohan and Panutche Camara added the third and fourth goal to seal the win.

Doyle reflected on the performance and said: “It was a very good result. I think we were really good last week but today I thought we were even better. Obviously the scoreline showed that and I think we could have scored even more goals.

"I could have even had a hat-trick but, that’s just the standards we need to keep now.”