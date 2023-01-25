Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion will not sell sought after midfielder Moisés Caicedo in January unless they receive a ‘crazy bid’.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a big money move away from the Amex, with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal reportedly in hot pursuit of the Ecuadorian.

The Blues have made Caicedo their top January transfer target, but the Seagulls have declared the midfielder is not for sale.

Albion have reportedly slapped a hefty £100million price tag on Caicedo after rejecting two bids of around £50million from Chelsea.

The Evening Standard has reported that the midfielder wants to move to Stamford Bridge in January, but is not willing to force a departure.

The same publication has also reported that Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Caicedo in the summer, and will rival the Blues in the chase for the Ecuador international.

Speaking to BetVictor, Romano said: “Moisés Caicedo is one of the players who’re high on Chelsea list. Graham Potter is big fan, the director Paul Winstanley was at Brighton before joining Chelsea so they know him very well; the problem is… Brighton, because the club doesn’t want to sell Caicedo unless they receive a crazy bid.

“Not easy at all for Chelsea, despite talks with his new agents; also Liverpool and Arsenal had conversations with player’s agents but it’s really difficult to convince Brighton.”

