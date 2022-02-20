Crowd pictures: Brighton fans witness painful 3-0 defeat to Burnley at the Amex Stadium

Burnley deservedly went ahead in the 21st minute as Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst claimed his first goal for the club.

Aaron Lennon released Connor Roberts down the right and his cut back was clinically swept home by January signing Weghorst.

The Clarets had earlier struck the crossbar through Roberts.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time.

Brighton failed to deal with a long ball forward, leading to Josh Brownhill sending a low, deflected effort beyond goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Burnley looked to have put the result beyond doubt with just over 20 minutes remaining when Aaron Lennon burst into the box to lash home.

Scroll down and click through to see if you can spot yourself or someone you know

1. Brighton 0-3 Burnley Brighton 0-3 Burnley Photo: Jamie Evans Photo Sales

2. Brighton 0-3 Burnley Brighton 0-3 Burnley Photo: Jamie Evans Photo Sales

3. Brighton 0-3 Burnley Brighton 0-3 Burnley Photo: Jamie Evans Photo Sales

4. Brighton 0-3 Burnley Brighton 0-3 Burnley Photo: Jamie Evans Photo Sales