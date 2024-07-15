Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are fresh favourites for £40m Leeds talent as Brighton back-off
Brighton appear to have eased off in their pursuit of Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.
The 22-year-old Dutchman enjoyed a fine campaign in the Championship last term as he netted 21 goals with 10 assists, landing the Championship player of the season award.
Brighton were locked in talks with Leeds for Summerville earlier in the window as the Seagulls tried to nip ahead of their Premier League rivals for the in-demand player.
He remains widely tipped to leave Elland Road this summer and is valued at around £40m but a potential bidding war could see that price increase, which could scare off Albion – who have already added Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and Amario Cozier-Durberry this window.
Brighton also have attacking talents Julio Enciso, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma all returning from long-term injuries for the upcoming campaign.
Liverpool and Chelsea were also monitoring Summerville’s situation but Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are now the reported front runners for the ex-Feyenoord man.
The Yorkshire Evening post reported that the Premier League trio will “step-up” their interest in the coming days but also warned potential suitors that the recent sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham eases the pressure on Leeds to sell Summerville and places them in a stronger position to negotiate a better price for the player they signed for around £1.5m from Feyenoord in 2020.
