Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville is in demand this summer

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton appear to have eased off in their pursuit of Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old Dutchman enjoyed a fine campaign in the Championship last term as he netted 21 goals with 10 assists, landing the Championship player of the season award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton were locked in talks with Leeds for Summerville earlier in the window as the Seagulls tried to nip ahead of their Premier League rivals for the in-demand player.

He remains widely tipped to leave Elland Road this summer and is valued at around £40m but a potential bidding war could see that price increase, which could scare off Albion – who have already added Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer and Amario Cozier-Durberry this window.

Brighton also have attacking talents Julio Enciso, Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma all returning from long-term injuries for the upcoming campaign.

Liverpool and Chelsea were also monitoring Summerville’s situation but Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are now the reported front runners for the ex-Feyenoord man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening post reported that the Premier League trio will “step-up” their interest in the coming days but also warned potential suitors that the recent sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham eases the pressure on Leeds to sell Summerville and places them in a stronger position to negotiate a better price for the player they signed for around £1.5m from Feyenoord in 2020.