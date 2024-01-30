Genk's Colombian defender Daniel Munoz Mejia could be in contention to face Brighton this Saturday

Crystal Palace have signed right-back Daniel Munoz ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Brighton.

Munoz has signed from Genk for an undisclosed fee in a deal until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend his contract by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for Colombia and spent the last four years with Genk, helping them win the Belgium Cup in 2021.

He said: “It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace.

“I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.

“I think it’s a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task.”