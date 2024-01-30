Crystal Palace confirm transfer deal that will impact Brighton ahead of Saturday's showdown
Crystal Palace have signed right-back Daniel Munoz ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Brighton.
Munoz has signed from Genk for an undisclosed fee in a deal until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend his contract by a further year.
The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for Colombia and spent the last four years with Genk, helping them win the Belgium Cup in 2021.
He said: “It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace.
“I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.
“I think it’s a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task.”
Munoz is set to watch Tuesday’s Premier League clash at home to Sheffield United, but could be in contention for his Palace debut in this weekend’s trip to rivals Brighton.