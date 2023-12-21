Crystal Palace star makes telling admission about Brighton’s Danny Welbeck after Selhurst Park draw
Albion fell behind on the stroke of half time when Jordan Ayew headed in the lively Michael Olise’s cross after Bart Verbruggen gifted possession to the hosts.
The Seagulls were much improved in the second half and deservedly levelled when substitute Welbeck looped an inch-perfect header into the top corner in the 82nd minute.
It is rare for either side to praise the other, such is the ferocity of the rivalry, but centre-back Andersen heaped praise on the former England striker for his finish.
He told Sky Sports: "It's frustrating, we played a really good first half, I don't remember them having clear-cut chances. But Danny Welbeck scores a fantastic goal, that's just quality with them. We played a decent match, but just got tired in the second half.
"It [our goal] was something we worked on, and it panned out good. When it's 1-0 anything can happen, we should score a second goal, we need to be more clinical."
The result means Brighton are up to eighth, ahead of West Ham on goal difference but Roberto De Zerbi’s men have played a game more. Palace, on the other hand, stay 15th.