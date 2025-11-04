Crystal Palace vs Brighton early team news: Six out and four doubts

Brighton have a number of injury concerns ahead of their trip to old rivals Crystal Palace this Sunday.

The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League after their impressive 3-0 home win against Leeds United last Saturday. Danny Welbeck - pushing for an England recall - scored his sixth of the season against Leeds, while Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez netted a second half brace.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have though been inconsistent this term and sit one point and one place behind Oliver Glasner’s ninth placed Palace.

Here’s the early injury news for Crystal Palace and Brighton as the old rivals prepare to meet at Selhurst Park.

1 . Fabian Hurzeler takes his Brighton team to Crystal Palace this weekend Fabian Hurzeler takes his Brighton team to Crystal Palace this weekend | Getty Images

2 . Jack Hinshelwood - out The midfielder is making progress from an ankle issue but the Palace game will likely arrive too soon. | Getty Images

3 . James Milner - out The former Liverpool man is likely to miss out with a muscular issue | AFP via Getty Images