Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk delivered an impressive display for England against Scotland last night – but it seems former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy was not impressed.

Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk played alongside Harry Maguire for England at Hampden park last night

Dunk, 31, looked assured and composed at the back alongside Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and then Harry Maguire in the second half during the 3-1 win at Hampden Park.

Dunk has impressed for Brighton for the last few season and was finally recalled to the England squad after a five year absence. The Seagulls skipper earned his second cap and dominated the Scottish attack as he blocked, tackled, read the game and started the attacks with forward thinking passes in typical fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunk has consistently been one of the best defenders in the Premier League and should now keep his spot in the England squad as Gareth Southgate prepares for the 2024 European Champions. John Stones, Levi Colwill, Maguire – who was jeered and scored an own goal against Scotland – and Guehi are also fighting to be in the starting XI.

Murphy said: “I think Guehi is much better than Dunk. He’s much quicker, much more athletic, Dunk doesn’t have the pace of Guehi or Colwill. I think Dunk is a bit like Maguire. Maybe a younger version and a better footballer, but he’s very similar in terms of his size and his inability to turn.”

Southgate was delighted with his players’ commitment, togetherness and mentality over the last week as England continue to build towards their goal of winning Euro 2024.

“We’re building all the time,” the England manager said. “We want to keep improving, we keep pushing the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been able to experiment a bit this week as well. Two new centre-backs (Marc Guehi and Lewis Dunk) have come in, relatively inexperienced, and both done really well.

“But some of our senior players are so influential – (Kyle) Walker and (Kieran) Trippier were absolutely outstanding (against Scotland).

“The impact of our senior players on this group just can’t be underestimated.