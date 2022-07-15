Danny Murphy makes Yves Bissouma claim sure to rile Manchester United fans after 'bargain' move to Tottenham

The Mali international joined Antonio Conte's team earlier in the window after impressing with Graham Potter's Brighton for the last two seasons.

Bissouma was linked to a number of clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal but opted for Spurs, who will also compete in the Champions League next season.

“That’s a bargain,” Murphy said on talkSPORT. “I just think with his potential and his athleticism. I think every part of his game is good.

"I think possibly his lack of goals maybe [why others didn’t bid for him]. Also, the other midfields. If we are talking about Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City, they aren’t struggling."

Murphy also felt Bissouma made the right call in selecting Antonio Conte's Spurs ahead of Erik ten Hag's Man United.