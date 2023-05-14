Former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck was out of the Brighton starting XI to face the Gunners at the Emirates.

Welbeck, who had four injury-hit seasons at Arsenal, has been a regular for Albion of late and has seven goals in all-competitions this campaign. The former England striker was very impressive in a slightly deeper role against Wolves recently, netting twice and then started against another of his old clubs Man United and then last time out in the painful loss to Everton.

He was however withdrawn at halftime against the Toffees and made way for returning teenage striker Evan Ferguson. Brighton have missed Ferguson as the 18-year-old injured his ankle in the 2-1 win at Chelsea last month. His display in the loss against Everton suggested he was ready to return to the starting XI and Roberto De Zerbi went with the Irishman ahead of Welbeck for the clash at the Emirates. Welbeck will though likely play a role from the bench.

Brighton boss De Zerbi made four changes in total to the side that surprisingly lost 5-1 at home to Everton on Monday. Adam Webster was ruled out through injury, while Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Welbeck were dropped. Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso and Ferguson were recalled.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is out of the starting XI against his former club Arsenal

Brighton XI: Steele, Gross, Colwill, Dunk, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gilmour, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson. Substitutes: Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, van Hecke, McGill, Buonanotte, Peupion, Offiah, Moran.

Arsenal were without Oleksandr Zinchenko for the visit of Brighton. Zinchenko suffered a calf injury in last weekend’s win at Newcastle and missed out, with Kieran Tierney recalled. Ex-Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard was named on the bench alongside youngster Reuell Walters.