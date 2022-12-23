Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder: Full Brighton injury list and expected return matches

Brighton will return to Premier League action on Monday without at least four first-team players.

Albion returned to competitive action on Wednesday (December 21), when they faced League One Charlton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

It was a disappointing night for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, as they crashed out of the compeition after losing 4-3 in a penalty shootout, following a goalless draw at the Valley.

The Seagulls will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Saint Mary’s Stadium on Monday, December 26, having not played in the league for more than six weeks due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Adam Webster has featured in 13 Premier League games so far this season

With the return of league action just around the corner, here’s the latest on the Brighton injury front.

Adam Webster

What happened?

The central defender limped off injured in the first half of Brighton’s friendly against Aston Villa in Duabi two weeks ago.

Danny Welbeck is yet to score a Premier League goals this campaign

What’s being said?

In the pre-match press conference before the Charlton game, De Zerbi said: “He won't be missing for too long, but tomorrow is too soon.”

Potential return game

Arsenal (H) – December 31

Jakub Moder was stretched off with an ACL injury back in April this year.

Danny Welbeck

What happened?

The experienced striker also picked up a muscular injury in the Villa friendly and was taken off before half-time.

What’s being said?

Alexis Mac Allister played a major role in Argentina winning the 2022 World Cup

On Tuesday, De Zerbi confirmed Welbeck would not be available for the Charlton game, but did not specify when he will return.

Potential return game

Arsenal (H) – December 31

Jakub Moder

What happened?

The Polish midfielder ruptured his ACL coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute during Albion’s goalless draw against Norwich at the Amex Stadium back in April.

The 23-year-old caught up with the first-team during the warm winter training camp in Dubai during the World Cup and will continue his rehabilitation with the squad back on the south coast.

What’s being said?

De Zerbi: “He hasn't fully started training with us yet. I don’t know how much time he needs to start with us, but at the moment he is not training with us.”

Whilst in Dubai, Moder said: “I am back with the ball, and that makes me feel good. I am also doing exercises to strengthen the knee, so it will take time, but I will be back.”

Potential return game

Newcastle (A) – February 25

Alexis Mac Allister

What happened?

The promising midfielder played a major role in helping Argentina win their third world title out in the Middle East, starting the final and providing the assist for Angel Di Maria’s goal.

The club have given the 23-year-old two weeks holiday to spend with his friends and family in South America celebrating the victory.

What’s being said?

De Zerbi: “We are very proud for him. I thought he was one of the best players at the World Cup. His style of play was clear and he didn't make mistakes.

“For him now there are two weeks of holiday and we wait for him when he returns.”

Potential return game