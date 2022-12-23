Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster injury updates and key Brighton man to miss Southampton clash

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without four key players for their Boxing Day trip to Nathan Jones’ Southampton.

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck sustained an injury during the World Cup break

Albion, who are seventh in the Premier League, will resume their top flight campaign following the break for the World Cup in Qatar. Roberto De Zerbi's men will hope to continue their push for Europe at St Mary's but will be without injured striker Danny Welbeck and defender Adam Webster.

Both players suffered 'minor injuries' during a recent friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai during the World Cup break. "Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck are unable to play on Monday, De Zerbi confirmed at today's press conference at the Lancing training ground ahead of the Southampton match. "Welbeck, maybe against Arsenal, but I'm unsure for Webster."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton will also be without their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who was granted two weeks leave to recover from his exploits with Argentina. Mac Allister is also not expected to return in time for the December 31 clash against leaders Arsenal at the Amex but could be available for Everton on January 3.

"I have to speak to Alexis but it is no problem when he comes back," said De Zerbi. "The problem is players aren't used to playing competitions like the World Cup. It was full of pressure. I want him to come back when he's ready."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister’s absence and Welbeck's injury could provide an opportunity for midfielder Billy Gilmour and striker Deniz Undav. Both have struggled for minutes in the Premier League this season but both featured in the midweek penalty shoot-out loss against Charlton in the Carabao Cup. It was a disappointing outcome but De Zerbi was pleased with contributions from Gilmour and Undav. "Both showed their quality," insisted the Italian. “We didn't play badly against Charlton. We weren't fantastic, but were good enough to win. We have to learn to be more aggressive to find the right moment to score."

The clash at Southampton could also see the return of Spain goalkeeper Rob Sanchez. Jason Steele was between the sticks at Charlton and performed well but De Zerbi said Sanchez, who was with the Spain squad in Qatar but didn’t play for his country, is ready to feature for Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Robert Sanchez is available. He came home in good condition from the World Cup. He's ready to play but Jason Steele also played really well at Charlton. I love Jason, he's an amazing guy and we are lucky to have him."

After more than a month of no Premier League action, De Zerbi is happy to be back in action and has no issue playing three times in quick succession over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever there is football, it is like Christmas Day for me! I'm happy to be playing on Boxing Day. I'm focused only on Southampton now and preparing the best way possible for a difficult game."