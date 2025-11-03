Brighton’s in form striker tipped for England recall

Danny Welbeck continues to push for an England recall ahead of the next international break.

Welbeck, who will be 35 next month, is playing some of the best football of his long career and his goal in Brighton’s 3-0 win against Leeds United last Saturday took his Premier League tally to six so far this term.

Thomas Tuchel has shown he wants experience in his squad with the likes of Jordan Henderson, 35, and Dan Burn, 33, selected for recent squads.

Bayern Munich Harry Kane is near-certain to be Tuchel's main man in attack but Welbeck - who has 16 goals from his 42 England caps - is leading the pack to provide reliable back up.

Ollie Watkins' form for Aston Villa has been patchy this term, while Tottenham attacker Dominic Solanke has struggled with injuries. Chelsea's Liam Delap is just returning from injury an is untested at international level.

The case for Welbeck is extremely strong ahead of England's upcoming fixtures against Serbia on November 13 and Albania on November 16.

Former England strikers Alan Shearer both feel the ex-Manchester United and Arsenal atriker is worthy of selection.

No reason why Danny Welbeck shouldn’t be back for England

Shearer said: "If you look at the forward options in Tuchel's last squad there aren't many obvious stand-ins for Harry Kane.

"Anthony Gordon, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka aren't going to fill that role and Ollie Watkins hasn't been firing for Aston Villa, so any English striker scoring goals in the Premier League is going to be talked about.

"It's seven years since Welbeck's last cap and he's 35 this month but Tuchel isn't worried about the future.

"His only focus is the six weeks of the World Cup so there's no reason why Welbeck couldn't be involved if he keeps scoring and stays injury free."

Rooney: Man United should have brought him back

Rooney, speaking on the Wayne Rooney Show, added: "He scores goals, he works hard, he's having a purple patch and he's put himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel will definitely have to look at him.

"Behind Harry Kane he is the most in-form England striker. He's given himself a chance.

He added: “He's been such a good player in the Premier League. I said last season Manchester United should have brought him back.

"He seems really settled at Brighton, he's doing well and scoring goals, and I hope he continues that and gives himself the best chance of trying to get back in the England squad."