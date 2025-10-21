Danny Welbeck England recall: How Brighton striker rates with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Chelsea stars

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 12:43 BST

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored his fourth goal of the season with a classy brace against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The 34-year-old is in fine form and will look to add to his tally as he faces his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday.

His eye-catching displays late in his career has reignited talk of an England recall as Thomas Tuchel prepares his squad for this summer's World Cup.

It may seem unlikely but it's not completely out of the question. The German head coach is not afraid to add experience to the squad, as call-ups and gametime for the likes of Dan Burn, 33, and Jordan Henderson, 35, prove.

Harry Kane is the undisputed main man of the attack but where does Tuchel go from there. What happens if Kane is injured, or if they need a proven performer for the final 30 minutes? There aren't too many genuine No 9s out there.

Here's Tuchel's main options... including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea stars

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his star man stays injury free ahead of this summer's World Cup. Key to England's chances and far and way our best striker. A certain starter.

The former Man United and Arsenal man will be 35 this summer but he is making a strong case. More than capable of being Kane's back up. A clinical finisher and the big occasion will not worry him at all. In with a shout if he keeps performing.

All things being equal, he would probably be next in line to Kane. But the Tottenham man is struggling with injuries and has a lot of work of work to do in the second half of the season if he is to force his way in.

