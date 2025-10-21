Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored his fourth goal of the season with a classy brace against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The 34-year-old is in fine form and will look to add to his tally as he faces his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford this Saturday.

His eye-catching displays late in his career has reignited talk of an England recall as Thomas Tuchel prepares his squad for this summer's World Cup.

It may seem unlikely but it's not completely out of the question. The German head coach is not afraid to add experience to the squad, as call-ups and gametime for the likes of Dan Burn, 33, and Jordan Henderson, 35, prove.

Harry Kane is the undisputed main man of the attack but where does Tuchel go from there. What happens if Kane is injured, or if they need a proven performer for the final 30 minutes? There aren't too many genuine No 9s out there.

Here's Tuchel's main options... including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea stars

1 . Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has four Premier League goals this season | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his star man stays injury free ahead of this summer's World Cup. Key to England's chances and far and way our best striker. A certain starter. | Getty Images

3 . Danny Welbeck The former Man United and Arsenal man will be 35 this summer but he is making a strong case. More than capable of being Kane's back up. A clinical finisher and the big occasion will not worry him at all. In with a shout if he keeps performing. | Getty Images