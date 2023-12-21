Danny Welbeck makes exciting claim after Crystal Palace goal despite damning Brighton assessment

Danny Welbeck says there is “more to come” from him and his teammates but said Brighton’s form is not good enough at present.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park as substitute Welbeck’s stunning 82nd minute header cancelled out Jordan Ayew's opener on the stroke of half time.

The Seagulls were second-best in the first half but deservedly levelled thanks to the former England striker’s effort. However, the 33-year-old said the Sussex side’s current run of form, which includes just one win in five Premier League games, simply is not good enough.

Welbeck told Sky Sports after the game: "With different personnel on the pitch, everyone has their pros and cons. I am looking to cause the defenders some problems. I just try and bring that into the game. Tonight I felt a little bit off it but I am still building. I am feeling sharper. There is still more to come, from me and the team.

"I think as a group we are a bit disappointed because we wanted to come here and get the three points. I feel like we should be a bit higher in the table with the way we've performed and there have been some results that got away from us. It happened again tonight (Thursday).”

When asked about Brighton’s form, he replied: "It's not good enough, The standards that we have set and what we want to build on. Obviously, it is difficult with the schedule with Europe but it is important that we get back to the basics. What brought us here in the first place, we want to keep that. The group wants to improve and get better. We fight from the off and we want to get the three points."