Danny Welbeck says Brighton 'made couple of incorrect decisions' after last-gasp defeat to Spurs
Brighton fans may still feel a little sore after this weekend’s result against Spurs. The Seagulls came into this away fixture with a surge of energy that ‘stunned’ the home side, according to match-winner Brennan Johnson.
Brighton were able to take a 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to Danny Welbeck’s trickery in the box, which saw Spurs defender van de Ven stick a leg out and concede a penalty that was slotted home by Gross. However, they were able to keep their lead and ended up conceding two goals in the second half of the match.
Speaking after the match, Danny Welbeck said: “Everybody put a shift in today, there were some small details that we didn’t get right it’s cost us today. It’s really hard to take. We’ve got some players coming back from injury so I know that I've just got to keep myself ready at all times and be available and do my best performance on the pitch help everybody around me.
“I think today we did that as a team but there were a couple of moments where I think if we’d just played a little bit more together and more cohesively as a team, maybe could have got a square pass for a tap-in. We made a couple of wrong decisions at the time but that's football, and we’re going to want to put that right.”