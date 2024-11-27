All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and across the Premier League

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe believes Danny Welbeck should return to Old Trafford.

Welbeck has been excellent for Brighton this term and has six goals and two assists from his 12 Premier League starts.

The former United and Arsenal striker has been the main man for Fabian Hurzeler's impressive Brighton and Sharpe feels he would be ideal for new boss Ruben Amorim.

“Manchester United could look at someone like Danny Welbeck in January,” Sharpe said to Football365.

"I know he’s been at the club before, but he’s doing brilliant things at Brighton this season and looks a really assured and mature player at the moment.

"He’s working his socks off, creating and scoring goals, and he looks like he’s in his prime down there at the Amex Stadium.

“That’s the type of striker I’m thinking of that is bright enough and strong enough to have a really good effect in the Premier League.

“I think Rasmus Højlund will come good eventually, but he’s still a bit raw and still needs a little but more composure, so the club probably need a bit of extra backup.”

Welbeck joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2020 after an injury-hit spell at Watford. The 34-year-old is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.